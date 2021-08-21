Pigskin Preview: Denver City Mustangs

Local Listings
By Ronald Clark
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Denver City Mustangs are coming off an (8-4) season, but still have their eyes on picking up more hardware this year.

The Mustangs return six starters on offense and seven starters on the defensive end but have some important roles to fill like the starting quarterback position. Mario Sanchez leaves a big void behind center after starting at QB for three years. However, Denver City has had three players take snaps all training camp who they feel comfortable with.

Head coach Daniel Fontenot said the team will rely heavily on their veterans to pick up the younger players and lead them to an even deep run this year.

