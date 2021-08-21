Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Slaton Tigers

By Ronald Clark
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Tigers are hunting for a deep post season run this year after losing in the bi-district round of the playoffs last season.

The Tigers know it’ll be a steep uphill climb for them through the district but say they’re up for the challenge.

Slaton returns five starters on offense and four starters from their (3-6) team from a year ago. Their head coach, L.J. Johnson said the roster is filled with a number of young hungry players that will have to step up into roles they didn’t have last season. However, they’re still searching for a few more leaders in the locker room to help guide them through the season this year.

