Pedestrian seriously injured, hit by truck in 5800 block of Ave. Q
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a hit and run collision in the 5800 block of Avenue Q, where a pedestrian was hit a pickup truck Saturday night.
The call came in at 9:26 p.m.
Police say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
Southeast lanes of Avenue Q Drive South are closed as the investigation continues.
