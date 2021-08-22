Pedestrian seriously injured, hit by truck in 5800 block of Ave. Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a hit and run collision in the 5800 block of Avenue Q, where a pedestrian was hit a pickup truck Saturday night.

The call came in at 9:26 p.m.

Police say one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Southeast lanes of Avenue Q Drive South are closed as the investigation continues.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

