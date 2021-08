SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Former Roosevelt Coach Greg Poynor comes in from Pampa to take over in Seminole.

The Indians return five starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 4-7 squad.

Seminole wants to battle for the District Title with Estacado, Perryton, Levelland and Borger.

