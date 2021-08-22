Summer heat for the workweek

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We will continue with the warm-up heading into the last full week of August with highs in 90s across the South Plains.

Hot and dry across the South Plains tomorrow (KCBD)

Expecting a quiet night overnight Sunday, with mostly clear skies and breezy winds from the southwest around 15-20 mph. This southwest flow will bring drier air into the area, which will leave us less humid this week than we have been the past couple of days.

Monday will be even warmer than Sunday, with highs in the 90s. Some areas off the Caprock will warm near triple digits. Expect a high of 94 in Lubbock with plenty of sunshine and winds from the south around 15 mph. Even warmer heading into Tuesday with a high near 96 degrees in Lubbock.

A slow, gradual “cool-down” will bring temperatures back to the lower 90s by next weekend. Our only chance for rain, for now, looks to be a very slim chance next weekend.

Remember to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, and never leave any children or pets in the car in this heat.

Have a great week!

