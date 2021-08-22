Local Listings
Wells Puts Red Raiders Through Final Scrimmage

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech went through its final scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday, only two weeks until the Red Raiders put on the pads for real against Houston.

The nearly two-hour scrimmage, which was played in front of fans for the first time this preseason inside Jones AT&T Stadium, placed the Red Raiders in various situations throughout the afternoon, rotating from normal drives starting at the 25 to redzone and a two-minute drill.

“I thought it was a good back-and-forth today,” head coach Matt Wells said following the scrimmage. “The offense moved the ball better, and it was good to have Erik (Ezukanma) back and go live for the first time this fall. The defense played well in the two-minute (drill).”

The Red Raider offense recorded three touchdowns on the afternoon, beginning with a nice leaping catch from Erik Ezukanma on a 30-yard scoring strike from Henry Colombi on the second series. Myles Price found the end zone on the following series as he escaped a tackle to find open space for a 46-yard touchdown from Tyler Shough.

The defense responded soon after, though, forcing a pair of three-and-outs before Trent Low stepped in front of a pass to return it roughly 35 yards for a touchdown. Keith Patterson’s unit also held the offense to a pair of field goals late in the scrimmage during the red zone portion.

Behren Morton led the Red Raiders’ final touchdown drive of the afternoon after finding fellow freshman Cole Kirkpatrick for a 24-yard gain and then Cam’Ron Valdez on a drop-down pass out of the pocket for a 21-yard gain. Morton capped the drive with a dive into the end zone on an eight-yard scramble.

The scrimmage essentially closes preseason camp for the Red Raiders, who will begin making preseason preparations next week for their Sept. 4 opener in Houston. Kickoff for the Texas Kickoff matchup against Houston is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Season tickets are still on sale for all six games inside Jones AT&T Stadium and can be purchased for as low as $150 by visiting the online ticket portal here at TexasTech.com or by calling the athletics ticket office at 806-742-TECH.

