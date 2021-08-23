Local Listings
Above average highs this week

Practice heat safety. In the KCBD viewing area temperatures today will peak from near 90 to near 100 degrees.(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier and hotter weather for this week has been in our forecast for some time. And it still is. Temperatures will peak above late-August averages with plentiful sunshine on the way.

Today mostly sunny, slightly breezy, with a hot afternoon. Highs will range from near 90 degrees to near 100 degrees. The southerly wind generally will range from 10 to mph. Occasionally a little less, occasionally a little more.

In this heat, remember to stay hydrated, apply and re-apply sunscreen, and never leave any children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Not even for a moment.

Sunny, dry, and hot across the South Plains and Low Rolling Plains Monday afternoon.
Mostly fair and very warm tonight. Lows mostly will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, though will range from the mid-60s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-70s in the far east.

There’s more heat on the way tomorrow and Wednesday. Both days will be sunny with highs in the mid-90s in the Lubbock area. I expect peak temperatures near to slightly above 100 degrees in the eastern viewing area (the Low Rolling Plains, sometimes referred to as the Rolling Plains).

Temperatures will gradually moderate to near average by this weekend, with Lubbock-area highs near 90 degrees.

Storms may return to the viewing area by late in the weekend. The rain chance, even then, appears slim. Until then there is a very slight chance of storms/showers brushing the far northwestern viewing area during the evening hours.

