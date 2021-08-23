Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amarillo police arrest man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

Bryant Keith Martin Jr.
Bryant Keith Martin Jr.(DPS)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

DPS said 28-year-old Bryant Keith Martin Jr. had been wanted since December 2020 when a warrant for his arrest was issued in Potter County for failure to register as a sex offender.

After an Amarillo Police Department investigation, officers located Martin Jr. at a resource center in Amarillo on August 16.

In 2014, Martin Jr. was convicted in Randall County on one count aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact for incidents involving two girls ages 5 and 6.

He received seven years probation for the charges. In 2015, he was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and was sentenced to four years in TDCJ.

Martin Jr. was released from prison and registered as a sex offender in Amarillo in 2019.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
LPD: Man shot himself as police approached scene at Buddy Holly Park, 2 dead
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
Source: KCBD Video
Police searching for suspect after hit & run in 5800 block of Ave. Q
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that he tested negative for COVID-19.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

Latest News

KCBD Noon Notebook: March of Dimes
Noon Notebook - March of Dimes
KCBD Midday Weather Update: Above average highs this week
Above average highs this week
KCBD Midday Weather Update: Above average highs this week
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Mon., August 23
FDA gives Pfizer full approval
KCBD News at Noon - Mon., August 23
March of Dimes Debunking COVID-19 myths webinar
March of Dimes offers COVID-19 information, resources for pregnant women