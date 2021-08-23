Local Listings
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Property tax hearing today at the Lubbock County Courthouse

First day of fall classes

Police investigating deadly Saturday shooting at Buddy Holly Park

Hit-and-run Saturday night seriously injures man

Evacuating from Afghanistan

  • Military speeding up the evacuation of Americans and other from Afghanistan
  • President Biden said Afghans are being flown to bases in other countries, where they will undergo screening before heading to the U.S.
  • Follow the latest developments at kcbd.com

