Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Property tax hearing today at the Lubbock County Courthouse

Lubbock County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on a proposal to raise the property tax rate

Meeting starts at 10 a.m.

First day of fall classes

2021 fall semester begins at Texas Tech

Classes will be face-to-face with masks and vaccinations encouraged

Police investigating deadly Saturday shooting at Buddy Holly Park

Police found a woman with gunshot wounds, who had also been hit by a car

A man was found inside the car with what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Hit-and-run Saturday night seriously injures man

Police say 19-year-old Christian Johnson was struck crossing Ave. Q

Police are searching for a white GMC sierra pickup

Evacuating from Afghanistan

Military speeding up the evacuation of Americans and other from Afghanistan

President Biden said Afghans are being flown to bases in other countries, where they will undergo screening before heading to the U.S.

