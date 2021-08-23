KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Frank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Frank, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter almost two months.

Frank is a very sweet boy who is waiting for his forever home. Staff says he will have to be the only dog in the house. He doesn’t like to share all the loves.

Frank is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

