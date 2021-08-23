Local Listings
March of Dimes urging pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

March of Dimes, the leading organization fighting for the health of all moms and babies, issued the following statement from President and CEO Stacey D. Stewart on the recommendation from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, March of Dimes has advocated for pregnant and lactating women to be included in vaccine clinical trials. We are pleased that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended today that pregnant people be vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19). CDC is joining the chorus of others like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and recommending that all pregnant and breastfeeding people, as well as those trying to conceive, are immunized against COVID-19. We now have growing data that the vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant women, as well as their baby. It is well established that pregnant and recently pregnant people are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. We hope that today’s announcement goes a long way in increasing the rate of vaccination among pregnant women, who we know stand a greater chance of getting sicker without this lifesaving vaccine.”

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

