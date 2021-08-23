Pigskin Preview: Levelland Lobos

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Lobos enter 2021 with a new head coach as former Red Raider wide receiver Lyle Leong takes over the program.

Levelland went 2-9 last season, but they return five offensive and six defensive starters.

Leong scored 32 touchdowns with the Red Raiders from 2007-2010.

Levelland looks to be in the mix in District with Estacado, Seminole, Perryton and Borger.

