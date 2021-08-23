Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Levelland Lobos

Lyle Leong
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Lobos enter 2021 with a new head coach as former Red Raider wide receiver Lyle Leong takes over the program.

Levelland went 2-9 last season, but they return five offensive and six defensive starters.

Leong scored 32 touchdowns with the Red Raiders from 2007-2010.

Levelland looks to be in the mix in District with Estacado, Seminole, Perryton and Borger.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Sunday, August 22, 2021

