Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Public listening session set for Tuesday for $56M from American Rescue Plan

The City of Lubbock City Council
The City of Lubbock City Council(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has more than $56 million in federal money to spend and they’re giving citizens a chance to tell them how to spend it.

That’s money from the American Rescue Plan.

While there are limits and guidelines on what the city can put the money toward, the Lubbock City Council wants public input on priorities.

Council members will evaluate projects and partnerships with Lubbock County to help the city and residents recover from the pandemic.

That includes supporting public health, relief for economic impact for families and businesses, making up for lost tax revenue and providing extra pay for essential workers.

That public listening sessions is set for Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. during the City Council Work Session. You will have to sign up to speak by 12:45 p.m. If you’re not able to be there in person, you can email your comments to citizenscomments@mylubbock.us.

Click here to watch the City Council meeting online.

To view the list of counties and their funding allocation click here.

Click here for the list of cities.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
Police report reveals details of deadly shooting at Buddy Holly Park
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
Source: KCBD Video
Police searching for suspect after hit & run in 5800 block of Ave. Q
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that he tested negative for COVID-19.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

Latest News

Overturned trailer at Hwy 87 at 98th street
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Hwy 87 at 97th Street blocked
City of Lubbock COVID case update for Aug. 23, 2021
COVID-19: Lubbock reports six additional deaths, 422 new cases since Saturday
The entrance to the Waste Control Specialists site where low-level radioactive and hazardous...
State lawmakers again try to ban most dangerous nuclear waste as feds consider allowing it at West Texas site
A nurse administers a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic organized by the Travis County...
Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine opens door for vaccine mandates in Texas