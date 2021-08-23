Public listening session set for Tuesday for $56M from American Rescue Plan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has more than $56 million in federal money to spend and they’re giving citizens a chance to tell them how to spend it.

That’s money from the American Rescue Plan.

While there are limits and guidelines on what the city can put the money toward, the Lubbock City Council wants public input on priorities.

Council members will evaluate projects and partnerships with Lubbock County to help the city and residents recover from the pandemic.

That includes supporting public health, relief for economic impact for families and businesses, making up for lost tax revenue and providing extra pay for essential workers.

That public listening sessions is set for Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. during the City Council Work Session. You will have to sign up to speak by 12:45 p.m. If you’re not able to be there in person, you can email your comments to citizenscomments@mylubbock.us.

Click here to watch the City Council meeting online.

To view the list of counties and their funding allocation click here.

Click here for the list of cities.

