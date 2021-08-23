Local Listings
Tornado sirens expected to be operational by Jan. 2022, city officials say

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After several decades of being without tornado sirens, City of Lubbock officials say 45 sirens should be up and running by January 2022. The outdoor warning system was approved in February 2021 with a $700,000 price tag, but the pandemic played a part in the delay of it being installed.

The sirens were supposed to be installed around June 2021.

Lacey Nobles, the communications and marketing director for the City of Lubbock, says manufacturing delays pushed back the installation.

The delays were due to the company making the poles for the sirens shifted in the midst of the pandemic to make PPE.

However, the company moved back to making the poles and they’re being shipped to Lubbock now.

Officials say they’re waiting on approval for where the sirens will be placed around Lubbock. City spokesperson Lacey Nobles said the proper permits need to be signed off.

“Each location has to go through proper permitting and proper approval processes. Like near the airport, some of those have to be signed off by the FAA,” Nobles said.

Once locations are approved, a map will be released to the public showing where each tornado siren will be.

When asked about the timeline, Nobles said, “Hopefully we can stay on track with that so it will be in place for the next severe weather season.”

