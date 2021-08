LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Southbound US Hwy. 87 at 97th Street is blocked due to an overturned flatbed trailer.

Lubbock Police say no injuries have been reported, but the driver was hauling wood that spilled on the highway.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route.

Traffic is being diverted off of the highway.

