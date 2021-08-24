Local Listings
American Legion uses Tri-State Motorcycle Ride to support scholarships

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Legion is using a tri-state motorcycle ride to support scholarships. The scholarships go to the children of first responders who served on 9-11, Veterans from the Global War on Terror and former service members who are disabled.

Nearly 250 bikers planned to come through Lubbock on Monday night.

This legacy run started at the national headquarters in Indanapolis and trails through different cities, to the national convention in Phoenix, Nevada.

It started 15 years ago with a goal of $20 million. As of today, it has reached more than $11 million.

“This legacy run is so important to so many families,” said Legion Post 575 Commander Rick Hadley. “People talk about remember our fallen or our injured, but honestly that’s quite often talk. The American Legion is putting its money where its mouth is.”

So far this year, this run has already collected $500,000. You can support the cause any time, made right to the American Legion.

At least three recipients of these scholarships have gone to Texas Tech University.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

