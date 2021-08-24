Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

California officer fires at suspect but hits, kills innocent bystander

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUADALUPE, Calif. (AP) - A California police officer accidentally killed a bystander while shooting at a suspect, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the small Central Coast city of Guadalupe, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday.

Guadalupe police officers recognized a person at an intersection as a suspect with an outstanding felony arrest warrant, the office said.

An officer opened fire on the felony suspect but instead hit 59-year-old Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, of Guadalupe, a bystander who had been sitting in his car nearby. He died at the scene.

The felony suspect was arrested.

“The sequence of events that transpired after officers contacted the suspect is currently under investigation by the California Department of Justice,” the statement said.

Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash asked the sheriff’s office to conduct the investigation but detectives realized that the incident fell under a state law that requires the attorney general to investigate incidents of officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian.

“Chief Cash met personally with the Olvera-Preciado family to offer his condolences and to coordinate support services,” the statement said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
Police report reveals details of deadly shooting at Buddy Holly Park
One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Overturned trailer at Hwy 87 at 98th street
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Hwy 87 at 97th Street blocked
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
City of Lubbock COVID case update for Aug. 23, 2021
COVID-19: Lubbock reports six additional deaths, 422 new cases since Saturday

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
US troops surge evacuations out of Afghanistan
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather - Tues., August 24
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Afghanistan: Clock ticking on evacuations
In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos...
What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?