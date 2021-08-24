Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
Police report reveals details of deadly shooting at Buddy Holly Park
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
Source: KCBD Video
Police searching for suspect after hit & run in 5800 block of Ave. Q
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that he tested negative for COVID-19.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

Latest News

The FDA has granted full approval to Pfizer's vaccine for people 16 and older.
Dr. Berk: Pfizer approval may decrease vaccine hesitancy
One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
One dead in Central Lubbock shooting
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist