Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

One person dead in Central Lubbock shooting

Police say the shooting was between neighbors after a disturbance near 26th and Knoxville

Investigators have not identified a suspect at this time

Hearing on tax rate increase proposal

Lubbock County resident shared their thoughts on a proposed property tax hike during a public hearing

Supporters say the money will help retain sheriff’s deputies with better pay; critics say property appraisals already went up and there are more new houses to tax

Lubbock COVID-19 update

115 news cases and 2 more deaths reported in Lubbock Monday

There are now 3,250 active cases, with 193 in Lubbock hospitals

The FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for those 16 years of age and older

It’s now considering approval for Moderna’s COVID vaccine

President Biden weighing Afghanistan deadline extension

President Biden is considering extending the August 31 deadline to ensure that all Americans get out of Afghanistan

But the Taliban is warning of consequences if the deadline is extended

