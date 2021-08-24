Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person dead in Central Lubbock shooting

Hearing on tax rate increase proposal

  • Lubbock County resident shared their thoughts on a proposed property tax hike during a public hearing
  • Supporters say the money will help retain sheriff’s deputies with better pay; critics say property appraisals already went up and there are more new houses to tax
  • Addison Barthold takes a closer look: Commissioners adopt proposed tax rate prompting Nov. 2 election

Lubbock COVID-19 update

The FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

President Biden weighing Afghanistan deadline extension

  • President Biden is considering extending the August 31 deadline to ensure that all Americans get out of Afghanistan
  • But the Taliban is warning of consequences if the deadline is extended
  • Read up on the latest developments here: US troops surge evacuations out of Afghanistan

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
Police report reveals details of deadly shooting at Buddy Holly Park
One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Overturned trailer at Hwy 87 at 98th street
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Hwy 87 at 97th Street blocked
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
City of Lubbock COVID case update for Aug. 23, 2021
COVID-19: Lubbock reports six additional deaths, 422 new cases since Saturday

Latest News

Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather - Tues., August 24
One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Legion Post 575 Commander Rick Hadley
American Legion uses Tri-State Motorcycle Ride to support scholarships
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant