Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
One person dead in Central Lubbock shooting
- Police say the shooting was between neighbors after a disturbance near 26th and Knoxville
- Investigators have not identified a suspect at this time
- Get the details here: Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Hearing on tax rate increase proposal
- Lubbock County resident shared their thoughts on a proposed property tax hike during a public hearing
- Supporters say the money will help retain sheriff’s deputies with better pay; critics say property appraisals already went up and there are more new houses to tax
- Addison Barthold takes a closer look: Commissioners adopt proposed tax rate prompting Nov. 2 election
Lubbock COVID-19 update
- 115 news cases and 2 more deaths reported in Lubbock Monday
- There are now 3,250 active cases, with 193 in Lubbock hospitals
- Find the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports six additional deaths, 422 new cases since Saturday
The FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for those 16 years of age and older
- It’s now considering approval for Moderna’s COVID vaccine
- Read more here: Dr. Berk: Pfizer approval may decrease vaccine hesitancy
President Biden weighing Afghanistan deadline extension
- President Biden is considering extending the August 31 deadline to ensure that all Americans get out of Afghanistan
- But the Taliban is warning of consequences if the deadline is extended
- Read up on the latest developments here: US troops surge evacuations out of Afghanistan
