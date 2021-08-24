Local Listings
Garden & Arts Center seeking volunteers for 51st Annual Fall Festival

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center (GAC) and Lubbock Memorial Arboretum will host its 51st Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. This event, located at the GAC, is free and open to the public. Activities will include: related crafts, games, and music.

Volunteers would be assisting GAC Staff with monitoring activities, crafts, and games. Interested parties may contact the GAC in person at 4215 University Avenue, by phone at (806)767–3724, or through email at gac@mylubbock.us.

The Lubbock Garden & Arts Center is open Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The GAC strives to offer an array of fun classes and events for all ages that cover general subjects such as painting, drawing and photography, yet also focus on more specific topics, which include jewelry-making, cake decorating, and faux finishing. More information about the Garden & Arts Center can also be found online at www.lubbockgac.org.

