KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ruby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ruby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old cattle dog mix who has been at the shelter about a week and a half.

Ruby is a sweet dog and is waiting for a forever home. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Frank.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.