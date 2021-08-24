Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Levelland man charged in burglary accused of assaulting business owner

Timothy Garrett, 42
Timothy Garrett, 42(Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man accused of breaking into a business and assaulting the owner was arrested Monday.

Timothy Garrett, 42, is charged with robbery.

Hockley County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Levelland Police Department and the Fire Marshal’s Office, responded to a business in the 2700 block of East SH 114. That’s where law enforcement found the owner had been assaulted during the burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and police officers searched the area and found Garrett in the area where he was arrested.

Investigators determined he broke into the business by damaging an exterior wall. Deputies say Garrett tried breaking into a safe, among other things.

Deputies say the owner was not seriously hurt. The case is still under investigation.

On Monday morning, 8/23/2021, Hockley County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of the Levelland Police Department...

Posted by Hockley County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
Police report reveals details of deadly shooting at Buddy Holly Park
One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Overturned trailer at Hwy 87 at 98th street
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Hwy 87 at 97th Street blocked
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant

Latest News

One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Hochul sworn in at NY Governor
KCBD Daybreak Today - Tues., August 24
The conditions which brought the heat yesterday will be a little stronger today.
More heat for the South Plains
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tues., August 24