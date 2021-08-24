Levelland man charged in burglary accused of assaulting business owner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man accused of breaking into a business and assaulting the owner was arrested Monday.

Timothy Garrett, 42, is charged with robbery.

Hockley County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Levelland Police Department and the Fire Marshal’s Office, responded to a business in the 2700 block of East SH 114. That’s where law enforcement found the owner had been assaulted during the burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and police officers searched the area and found Garrett in the area where he was arrested.

Investigators determined he broke into the business by damaging an exterior wall. Deputies say Garrett tried breaking into a safe, among other things.

Deputies say the owner was not seriously hurt. The case is still under investigation.

