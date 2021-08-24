Local Listings
LPD Conducting Follow-Up Crash Investigations

(Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
**From Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct two follow-up crash investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. August 25.

The unit will start their investigations at S. Loop 289 and Slide Road. All traffic will be diverted around the intersection. This operation is expected to take approximately two hours.

The second investigation will be in the 5800 block of South Avenue Q Drive. All southbound traffic will be diverted south on Avenue L or west on 58th Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

