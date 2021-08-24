Local Listings
Lubbock Chamber announces 12-Day “Discovering Poland” trip

(Lubbock Chamber of Commerce | Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce has announced a 12-day trip to Poland scheduled to depart on April 23, 2022. Chamber members and their family and friends are invited on this once in a lifetime experience.

On an all-encompassing tour of Poland, uncover the country’s poignant past and engaging present. Tour the thriving capital city of Warsaw, reborn after World War II. See Wawel Castle, the former home to the kings of Imperial Poland. Behold the Black Madonna while visiting the Jasna Góra Monastery. Step into the past when you try your hand at a 500-year-old recipe for gingerbread. During a moving visit to Auschwitz, unveil its somber history and tragic reality. Discover Polish culture at a folklore dinner and show in Krakow.

“This is a unique opportunity to participate in an international journey filled with tremendous historical value,” said Eddie McBride, Chamber President and CEO. “Travelers can experience Polish culture and history, learn about the business climate, and make new friends from across the country.”

Those interested in learning more about the trip are invited to attend a Q&A information session on September 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. Event registration and trip information can be found by visiting LubbockChamber.com or by clicking here. Contact Theresa Hardin at (806) 761-7003 or by email at Theresa.Hardin@lubbockbiz.org for more details.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

