More heat for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The conditions which brought the heat yesterday will be a little stronger today. The pattern will ease only slightly heading into the weekend.

Highs today will range from the mid-90s across the Caprock, including Lubbock, Levelland, and Plainview, to around 100 degrees in the eastern viewing area. Some spots there will top the 100-degree mark.

In addition to hot, today will be slightly breezy under a sunny sky. A few clouds are likely from time to time. The southerly breeze will range from about 10 to 20 mph. Like yesterday, occasionally a little less, occasionally a little more.

Mostly fair and very warm tonight. Viewing area lows mostly will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s. The “coolest” will be the northwest, the warmest the far east.

Still under a high-pressure area, tomorrow will be a repeat of today. Plentiful sunshine, a slight breeze, and temperatures again peaking in the mid-90s on the Caprock to just above 100 off the Caprock - the eastern viewing area.

The heat will gradually ease late in the week with temperatures near average by Sunday. Lubbock-area highs will drop to near 90 degrees.

In this heat, remember to stay hydrated, apply and re-apply sunscreen, and never leave any children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Not even for a moment.

There is a very slight chance storms/showers may brush the far northwestern viewing area during the evening hours. It is, however, more likely the storms will remain west of the state line.

There remains a weak signal that storms may return to the viewing area by late Sunday. The rain chance will increase slightly Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The tropical storm that was known as Grace moved across Mexico and out over the eastern Pacific. It has become the next eastern Pacific basin named storm - Marty.

