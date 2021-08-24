Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

One dead in Central Lubbock shooting

One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened just after 9 p.m. in central Lubbock.

Police confirm one person died in the 3600 block of 26th Street, which is near 26th and Knoxville Ave.

The Lubbock Metro Special Crimes Unit has been called to the scene.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is gathering more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
Police report reveals details of deadly shooting at Buddy Holly Park
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
Source: KCBD Video
Police searching for suspect after hit & run in 5800 block of Ave. Q
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that he tested negative for COVID-19.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

Latest News

The FDA has granted full approval to Pfizer's vaccine for people 16 and older.
Dr. Berk: Pfizer approval may decrease vaccine hesitancy
County Commissioner Hearing on Tax Rate Increase Proposal
Commissioners adopt proposed tax rate prompting Nov. 2 election
tornado sirens
Tornado sirens expected to be operational by Jan. 2022, city officials say
Overturned trailer at Hwy 87 at 98th street
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Hwy 87 at 97th Street blocked