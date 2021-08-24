One dead in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened just after 9 p.m. in central Lubbock.

Police confirm one person died in the 3600 block of 26th Street, which is near 26th and Knoxville Ave.

The Lubbock Metro Special Crimes Unit has been called to the scene.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is gathering more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.