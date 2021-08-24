Local Listings
Operating hours change for COVID testing site at Clapp Park pool

City of Lubbock Health Department
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the new operating hours at the COVID-19 testing site at Clapp Park pool will change to 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday.

The testing site, located at 46th and Avenue U, will remain a drive-thru.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

