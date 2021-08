LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 5-7 season, the Estacado Matadors have high hopes this season under Coach Joe Cluley.

Estacado returns seven offensive and eight defensive starters.

The Matadors have a super competitive Non-District schedule that will prepare them to make a run in District and compete for the District Title.

