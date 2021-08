LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 2-6 COVID-shortened season, the Snyder Tigers look to restore the roar in 2021.

Wes Wood has eight starters returning on both sides of the ball.

His team wants to add a Gold Ball to the trophy case.

