USDA invests $585k into Lynn Co. Hospital Dist. telemedicine for rural residents

USDA Logo (Source: http://www.rd.usda.gov/)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is investing $585,000 to help rural residents gain access to health care services in Texas. This investment will benefit 25,477 rural Texans.

“USDA is committed to partnering with local leaders to provide the tools and resources needed in order to build stronger communities,” said Daniel Torres, Acting Texas State Director for USDA Rural Development. “Increasing access to telemedicine is a critical part of our mission to help America build back better.”

Lynn County Hospital District will use a $585,388 grant to deploy interactive telemedicine carts and equipment to 20 sites across five Texas counties of Lynn, Garza, Borden, Lubbock and Dawson. This project will provide health services to at-risk populations, including individuals with a substance use disorder, and patients that live in very remote locations.

USDA is funding the project through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program. The program helps rural education and health care entities remotely reach students, patients and outside expertise. These capabilities make world-class education and health care opportunities accessible in rural communities. The ability to use telehealth resources is critical, especially now during a global pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the USDA.

