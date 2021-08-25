9 arrested in prostitution bust in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation August 23. The operation resulted in 9 arrests for solicitation of prostitution.
- Robert Craig Trail, 43 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
- Mark Rodgers Craig, 47 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
- Hugo Garcia, 29 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
- Ronald Floyd, 75 years old, Solicitation Prostitution with Prior Conviction
- Michael James Spano, 41 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
- Tyson Lee Parker, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
- Nicolas Edwards Green, 33 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
- Joel Arturo Acosta, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
- Joseph Andrew Gonzalez, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
