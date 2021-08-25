Local Listings
9 arrested in prostitution bust in Lubbock

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation August 23. The operation resulted in 9 arrests for solicitation of prostitution: Robert Craig Trail, 43 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Mark Rodgers Craig, 47 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Hugo Garcia, 29 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Ronald Floyd, 75 years old - Solicitation Prostitution with Prior Conviction; Michael James Spano, 41 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Tyson Lee Parker, 26 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Nicolas Edwards Green, 33 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Joel Arturo Acosta, 26 years old - Solicitation Prostitution; Joseph Andrew Gonzalez, 26 years old - Solicitation Prostitution(LPD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation August 23. The operation resulted in 9 arrests for solicitation of prostitution.

  • Robert Craig Trail, 43 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Mark Rodgers Craig, 47 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Hugo Garcia, 29 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Ronald Floyd, 75 years old, Solicitation Prostitution with Prior Conviction
  • Michael James Spano, 41 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tyson Lee Parker, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Nicolas Edwards Green, 33 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Joel Arturo Acosta, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution
  • Joseph Andrew Gonzalez, 26 years old, Solicitation Prostitution

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Lubbock Police Department.

