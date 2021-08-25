City staff present the final design of the proposed downtown civic park to the city council

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock staff presented the final design for the proposed downtown civic park to council members. The plan is for that park to be located where the former LP&L building is now, off Broadway.

This proposal is part of Lubbock’s Downtown Master Plan, which is designed to revitalize the Central Business District. It is estimated to cost nearly $6 million, which the city plans to get through fundraisers and donations.

Elaine Kearney, the managing principle at TBG Partners, explains the first tier of their plan, which they are calling the base scope. “Our base scope would be, we think, for the most part, everything you would need to have an amazing park on day one.”

This base scope focuses on everything from the curb of the site, inward. This would include a stage, restrooms, and even a water feature, which Lubbock citizens said is very important.

However Kearney also hopes to accomplish two additional tiers of the plan, which she says can be added at later dates for an extra cost.

“we’re calling our tier one alternates things that would be really nice to have, budget allowing, or that could be phased sooner rather than later. And then there is sort of the final kitty, of you know, the icing on the cake, which would be our tier two alternates.”

Together, these two additional tiers are estimated to be nearly $5 million, and would include a shade armature, streetscapes, and other add-ons.

The conversation is still ongoing as city council still has to finalize the proposal.

