Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

City staff present the final design of the proposed downtown civic park to the city council

TBG Partners and City of Lubbock staff have completed the designs for the possible new park
By Addison Barthold
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock staff presented the final design for the proposed downtown civic park to council members. The plan is for that park to be located where the former LP&L building is now, off Broadway.

This proposal is part of Lubbock’s Downtown Master Plan, which is designed to revitalize the Central Business District. It is estimated to cost nearly $6 million, which the city plans to get through fundraisers and donations.

Elaine Kearney, the managing principle at TBG Partners, explains the first tier of their plan, which they are calling the base scope. “Our base scope would be, we think, for the most part, everything you would need to have an amazing park on day one.”

This base scope focuses on everything from the curb of the site, inward. This would include a stage, restrooms, and even a water feature, which Lubbock citizens said is very important.

However Kearney also hopes to accomplish two additional tiers of the plan, which she says can be added at later dates for an extra cost.

“we’re calling our tier one alternates things that would be really nice to have, budget allowing, or that could be phased sooner rather than later. And then there is sort of the final kitty, of you know, the icing on the cake, which would be our tier two alternates.”

Together, these two additional tiers are estimated to be nearly $5 million, and would include a shade armature, streetscapes, and other add-ons.

The conversation is still ongoing as city council still has to finalize the proposal.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Two people have been killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
Police report reveals details of deadly shooting at Buddy Holly Park
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant
Overturned trailer at Hwy 87 at 98th street
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Hwy 87 at 97th Street blocked
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family

Latest News

Lubbock Private Defender’s Office appointing attorneys to migrants arrested under Operation...
Lubbock Private Defender’s Office appointing attorneys to migrants arrested under Operation Lone Star
Lubbock Chamber announces 12-Day “Discovering Poland” trip
LPD Conducting Follow-Up Crash Investigations
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional deats, 301 new cases on Tuesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 301 new cases on Tuesday