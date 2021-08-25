Clint Galyean named WBU men’s basketball coach

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Clint Galyean, considered one of the young, up-and-coming stars in coaching, has been named men’s head basketball coach at Wayland Baptist University.

A native West Texan, Galyean (Gal-yuhn) comes to Wayland from Central Baptist College, an NAIA school in Conway, Ark., where he has spent the past three years as head men’s basketball coach, directing the Mustangs to the NAIA National Championships every season.

“I am beyond thrilled to become the next head men’s basketball coach at Wayland Baptist University. I want to thank Dr. Hall (WBU President Dr. Bobby Hall), Dr. Lusk (WBU Senior Vice President of Operations and Student Life Dr. Claude Lusk) and Mr. Bill Weidner (WBU director of intercollegiate athletics) for the opportunity to coach at such a respected university that has a rich history in their men’s basketball program,” Galyeon said.

Weidner said Wayland is extremely excited to have Galyean on board.

“Clint Galyean is a proven winner. As an established head coach with an impressive track record of accomplishment, Clint Galyean possesses all of the qualities that one would look for in a successful head coach at the intercollegiate level. His teams are well-coached, highly-motivated to succeed and are always well-prepared to compete at their optimum best. His well-rounded coaching expertise, practice organization, contest preparation and game day adjustments have consistently placed his teams in the best possible position to succeed.

“As a tireless recruiter of student-athletes, Coach Galyean has an ability to successfully identify, evaluate and sign quality student-athletes who have the ability to excel in both the academic and athletic arenas. Clint also is a man of great character, integrity and spiritual faith. As an individual who has served in a leadership position at the intercollegiate level, Clint clearly understands that the role of a leader is not only to lead, but also to serve.

“As our men’s baskeball program prepares to move forward, we welcome Clint Galyean as the newest member of our Pioneer family with great enthusiasm. It’s a Great Day to be a Pioneer!”

Said Lusk: “We are excited to add Coach Galyean to an already incredible group of head and assistant coaches in the Wayland athletic department. He has a proven record of success both on and off the court and is very enthusiastic about the opportunities that are present at Wayland, the Sooner Athletic Conference and in the NAIA. He also clearly knows and believes in the mission of our institution and will be fully engaged in support of it. I am confident that the future of men’s basketball at Wayland is bright under his leadership.”

Galyean grew up in Eastland, Texas, and went on to attend Angelo State University. He was recruited to play basketball at ASU under current University of Texas coach Chris Beard, but a couple of knee surgeries cut short his playing career. Galyean switched gears and became a student assistant coach and later graduate assistant coach at Angelo State, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology. He later earned a Master’s from ASU in coaching, sport, recreation and fitness management.

As a graduate assistant at ASU from 2015-17, Galyean helped the NCAA Division II Rams to a two-year record of 42-19 and an appearance in the Sweet 16.

Galyean became assistant men’s basketball coach at Central Baptist College in 2017, helping the program to a 21-9 record, its first-ever top 25 ranking, and its first appearance in the NAIA National Championships. The very next season Galyean was elevated to head coach, and for the past three years has guided the Mustangs to the American Midwest Conference regular-season or tournament championship and three more national tournament appearances.

His CBC teams have been ranked as high as No. 18 in the country and have compiled an overall win-loss record of 63-27, a winning percentage of .700. He has recruited and developed six NAIA All-Americans in four years, as well as 15 all-conference players and eight academic all-conference players.

“I am looking forward to building off the success this program has established over the years,” Galyean said. “Our vision is to help our student-athletes be successful on and off the court, grow in their faith, assist them in getting their diplomas and then propel them to successful careers in whatever they might choose to do, while also competing for conference and national championships.”

Galyean’s father, Doug, is considered a legend in the high school basketball ranks in West Texas, having coached for the past 35-plus years, mostly at Eastland High School. Doug Galyean also coached at Cisco Junior College in the early 1990s.

Clint Galyean is the 13th head coach in the 73-year history of Pioneer basketball. He replaces former WBU All-American Ty Harrelson, who recently resigned to pursue other coaching opportunities.

Harrelson coached the Pioneers for six years, compiling a win-loss record of 115-59 (.661) and winning a Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament title in 2016 and a SAC regular-season championship in 2019. The Pioneers – who last season went 7-5 overall and 6-3 in the SAC in a COVID-reduced schedule – qualified for the NAIA National Championships four times under Harrelson, including a run to the quarterfinals in 2018.

