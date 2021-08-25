Covenant Health to continue Saturday Sports Clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Medical Group will once again offer their free Covenant Sports Medicine Injury Clinic starting this weekend.

Athletes from all over the region can be evaluated by an orthopedic physician, free of charge, at Covenant Health Plus on Quaker Avenue and 76th Street.

The clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday from August 28 to November 6.

Patients will be billed only if X-rays, casting or further treatment is needed. All insurance information must be presented at the time of visit, including the school insurance claim form for student-athletes.

Care is available for anyone, adults or children, with an athletics-related injury. A parent, legal guardian, or coach must attend with minors to sign releases for treatment and other paperwork.

Due to the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, and to the safety and well-being of our community, the sports injury clinic will have a separate entrance and check-in location. Covenant is asking all injured athletes to avoid the main doors at the front of the building and enter to the left of the main doors on the North side of the clinic.

Signage will be posted to help direct sports injury patients upon their arrival.

The Covenant Sports Medicine Injury Clinic is open on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the clinic call (806) 725-4605

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.