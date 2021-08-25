Local Listings
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 317 new cases on Wednesday
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting one additional death and 317 new cases on Wednesday, August 25.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 3,594.

A total of 55,319 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 50,964 recoveries and 761 total deaths.

The State has reported as of Monday, 265 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 18.13 percent of total hospital capacity. There are 9 ICU beds available in the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 194 hospitalized with 42 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Wednesday, 14 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 116,389 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 660 from Monday’s report.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 53.45% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 13,466,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

