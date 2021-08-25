Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock COVID-19 update

301 new COVID-19 cases and one more death reported Tuesday

Right now, there are 3,383 active cases

Find the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 301 new cases on Tuesday

Texas COVID-19 cases continue to go up

The state health departments reported more than 15,000 new confirmed cases as of yesterday

Statewide there are nearly 7,900 hospital beds and 365 ICU beds available right now

Keep updated with the latest statewide data at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/AdditionalData.aspx

Supreme Court upholds Remain in Mexico policy

U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the Biden Administration to reinstate the Remain in Mexico program

The policy forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are heard

House passed budget resolution

House lawmakers passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution

The deal paves the way for a vote in September on the bipartisan infrastructure plan

U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan

President Biden is standing by the August 31 deadline for the U.S. to be out of Afghanistan

Critics are urging the president to extend the deadline to ensure that all Americans, allies and at-risk Afghans can be evacuated

Follow the latest developments here: Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism

