Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock COVID-19 update

Texas COVID-19 cases continue to go up

  • The state health departments reported more than 15,000 new confirmed cases as of yesterday
  • Statewide there are nearly 7,900 hospital beds and 365 ICU beds available right now
  • Keep updated with the latest statewide data at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/AdditionalData.aspx

Supreme Court upholds Remain in Mexico policy

  • U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the Biden Administration to reinstate the Remain in Mexico program
  • The policy forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are heard

House passed budget resolution

  • House lawmakers passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution
  • The deal paves the way for a vote in September on the bipartisan infrastructure plan

U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan

  • President Biden is standing by the August 31 deadline for the U.S. to be out of Afghanistan
  • Critics are urging the president to extend the deadline to ensure that all Americans, allies and at-risk Afghans can be evacuated
  • Follow the latest developments here: Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism

