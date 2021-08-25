Hwy. 114 at Alamo Rd. closed in Levelland due to crash

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The intersection of Highway 114 and Alamo Rd. in Levelland is expected to be closed until 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. after a crash damaged a utility pole.

Levelland Police say a cement truck, or something similar, crashed into the pole.

Crews are on the scene trying to stabilize the utility pole.

No injuries are reported, but motorists are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

