Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot provides large increase in antibodies, company says

Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in...
Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in antibodies.(Source: Johnson & Johnson via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It looks like booster shots could be recommended for people who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said people in Phase 2 studies who received boosters six months after the initial dose showed a ninefold increase in antibodies compared with a month after the first shot.

That data comes days after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Recipients of those shots become eligible for a booster eight months after receiving their second dose.

Health officials believe immunity from the vaccines eventually starts to wane, leaving recipients more vulnerable to infection if they don’t get boosters.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine came out in February, a couple of months after the Pfizer and Moderna versions.

The first people to receive it are just now starting to hit the six-month mark.

About 14 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas town reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce $1.4 Billion in summer pandemic food benefits for Texas families
Timothy Garrett, 42, of Levelland
Levelland man charged in robbery accused of assaulting business owner

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - Wed., August 25
KCBD Daybreak Today - Wed., August 25
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Harris is on a...
US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip
During a press conference at the US embassy in Vietnam, VP Harris answered a question regarding...
Harris takes a question on potential Havana syndrome incident
Hall of Fame Inductee of Nirvana, Dave Grohl speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby sues, alleges ‘child pornography’