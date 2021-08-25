KCBD Investigates: Private Investigators tackle 46-year-old Lubbock cold case murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been 46 years since Deborah Sue Williamson was brutally murdered in Lubbock. Tuesday was the anniversary of her death. Her family has not given up hope they will find closure and there’s a new team in town helping them out.

Debbie was 18 years old at the time of her death. She was fatally stabbed outside of her Lubbock home on Aug. 24, 1975. Her husband Doug found her body around 1 a.m. and called police. He was quickly cleared as a suspect as he was at work at the time. Debbie was stabbed 17 times.

Private investigator Jennifer Bucholtz of Colorado and George Jared of Arkansas are taking a closer look at the case with fresh eyes. The duo recently helped uncover a tip that led to an arrest in a cold case in Arkansas. They say they’re confident that they could do the same here.

“We also believe that her killer was somebody she knew. We believe this case is solvable. I think there’s enough information out there, that we can figure this out,” Bucholtz said.

The team says they’ll be facing several challenges, including the long amount of time that has passed since the crime occurred.

But they say they have some powerful weapons at their disposal, too.

Tonight on KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 10, we will tell you more about what they’re using to their advantage. We also spoke to Debra’s family about this team and will tell you how they feel about it.

Deborah "Debbie" Sue Williamson was brutally murdered in Lubbock in 1975. She was 18. (Facebook)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.