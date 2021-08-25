Local Listings
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Snupe

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Snupe
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Snupe(Lubbock Animal Services)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Snupe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter a couple of months.

Staff say he’s a real sweetheart who is waiting for his forever home. Snupe is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ruby.

