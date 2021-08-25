Krispy Kreme sweetens its free doughnut deal for vaccinated customers

Local Listings
Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.(Krispy Kreme/Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Krispy Kreme is offering twice the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

For a limited time, anyone who shows their vaccination card will receive two free doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme says they wanted to find a way to show support for people who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone who‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.

This offer is only valid from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, but all vaccinated customers can still get one free glazed doughnut for the rest of the year.

