Lamesa man killed in crash near Big Spring

Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials say 66-year-old William H. Brandon, of Lamesa, was driving a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer on FM 846, 17 miles north of Big Spring approaching a curve in the roadway. DPS says Brandon was traveling at an unsafe speed, lost control and rolled the semi.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m.

Brandon was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He died on the scene.

