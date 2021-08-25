Levelland Police investigating crash involving a pedestrian on Pine St.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police are investigating a crash on Pine Street near College Ave. It happened in the parking lot of Energy Fitness, which is behind a gas station just off College Ave.
Police say the driver of a vehicle possibly had a medical condition and drove into a parking lot of Energy Fitness, hit two vehicles and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was rushed to a Lubbock hospital with unknown injuries. There is no word on the condition of the driver.
This is a developing story and will be updated when information is available.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.
