Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Levelland Police investigating crash involving a pedestrian on Pine St.

A pedestrian was hospitalized in Lubbock after a crash in Levelland on Aug. 25, 2021
A pedestrian was hospitalized in Lubbock after a crash in Levelland on Aug. 25, 2021(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police are investigating a crash on Pine Street near College Ave. It happened in the parking lot of Energy Fitness, which is behind a gas station just off College Ave.

Police say the driver of a vehicle possibly had a medical condition and drove into a parking lot of Energy Fitness, hit two vehicles and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to a Lubbock hospital with unknown injuries. There is no word on the condition of the driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is available.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas town reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce $1.4 Billion in summer pandemic food benefits for Texas families
Timothy Garrett, 42, of Levelland
Levelland man charged in robbery accused of assaulting business owner

Latest News

Hwy. 114 is blocked at Alamo Rd. in Levelland
Hwy. 114 at Alamo Rd. closed in Levelland due to crash
One person died, 4 injured in New Mexico crash.
Teen airlifted to Lubbock after fatal New Mexico crash
A crash near the South Loop and Quaker Ave. is causing traffic delays.
Quaker Ave. reopened at South Loop 289
LPD Conducting Follow-Up Crash Investigations