Levelland Police investigating crash involving a pedestrian on Pine St.

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police are investigating a crash on Pine Street near College Ave. It happened in the parking lot of Energy Fitness, which is behind a gas station just off College Ave.

Police say the driver of a vehicle possibly had a medical condition and drove into a parking lot of Energy Fitness, hit two vehicles and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to a Lubbock hospital with unknown injuries. There is no word on the condition of the driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is available.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.

