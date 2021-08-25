Matt Dawson, family will receive keys to mortgage-free home Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue Firefighter Matt Dawson and his family will receive the keys to their new mortgage-free home on Thursday, August 26 during a dedication ceremony at the home site in Lubbock.

Dawson was struck by a vehicle while on the scene of a car accident on Jan. 11, 2020. The conditions were icy. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, along with multiple broken bones throughout his body.

Dawson and his family learned of the mortgage-free home on Aug. 13, 2020 during a city-wide homecoming event.

West Texas Hero Homes, United Supermarkets, West Texas Home Builders Association, and Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters Association, led by retired firefighters Bryce Daniel of Aaron Daniel Homes of West Texas, Alan Tidmore of Alan Tidmore Custom Homes, and Derek Cooper of Derek Cooper Construction, all partnered to build the home and representatives will be onsite to welcome the Dawson family to their new home.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. in the Stratford Pointe Development south of FM 1585 and west of Quaker Ave.

The mission of West Texas Hero Homes is to provide mortgage-free homes for local wounded military veterans and first responders who have sacrificed so much. All donations given to West Texas Hero Homes stays right here in our community. West Texas Hero Homes has no paid staff, so every dollar donated goes directly into building the next home. For more information, please visit Westtexasherohomes.org.

Dawson watched as friends, family, and sponsors all took pen to wood, writing notes of encouragement on the foundation of the home before sheetrock is installed. (KCBD)

