Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Cooper Pirates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off an 11-2 season, the Lubbock Cooper Pirates have a chip on their shoulders.

Returning four starters on both sides of the ball, Chip Darden’s squad is preseason ranked #6 in the State.

Lubbock Cooper looks to make another run this year and battle for the District Title with Wichita Falls Rider, Wichita Falls, Plainview, Abilene Wylie and Randall.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.