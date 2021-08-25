Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners

By Ronald Clark
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After an injury riddled Covid-shortened season, the Lubbock High Westerners are back and prepared to take a big leap this season.

Last year, the Westerners had a (2-8) overall record, but two of those losses were forfeits due to low numbers with the team because of Covid.

The Westerners return six starters on offense and defense from a season ago. The team also brought in a new offensive coordinator, that they hope will help maximize the talents of some of the players on that side of the ball.

One positive from the 2020 season, is Lubbock High started off the year undefeated at (2-0) for the first time since the year 2000. And the Westerners say they look forward to continuing to turn the program around this year.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation...
9 arrested in prostitution bust in Lubbock
One person died, 4 injured in New Mexico crash.
Teen airlifted to Lubbock after fatal New Mexico crash
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas town reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Cooper Pirates
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Cooper Pirates
Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs