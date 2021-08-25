Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After an injury riddled Covid-shortened season, the Lubbock High Westerners are back and prepared to take a big leap this season.

Last year, the Westerners had a (2-8) overall record, but two of those losses were forfeits due to low numbers with the team because of Covid.

The Westerners return six starters on offense and defense from a season ago. The team also brought in a new offensive coordinator, that they hope will help maximize the talents of some of the players on that side of the ball.

One positive from the 2020 season, is Lubbock High started off the year undefeated at (2-0) for the first time since the year 2000. And the Westerners say they look forward to continuing to turn the program around this year.

