Pigskin Preview: Plainview Bulldogs

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 2-7 season, the Plainview Bulldogs bring back five starters on both sides of the ball plus they’ve taken advantage of a full offseason, so they expect better results in 2021.

Head Coach Johnathon Haddock and his team look for redemption this season.

Plainview is in District with Lubbock Cooper, Wichita Falls Rider, Wichita Falls, Abilene Wylie and Randall.

