South Plains heat relief slow to arrive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s our area’s hottest weather since early August. There’s more heat today, with just a slight day-to-day easing heading into the weekend.

A near repeat of yesterday, today will be sunny with a slight breeze and a hot afternoon. A few clouds are likely from time to time. The southerly breeze will range from about 10 to 20 mph. Again, occasionally a little less, occasionally a little more.

Highs again will range from the low to mid-90s across the Caprock, to around 100 to 105 degrees in the eastern viewing area.

The viewing area hot spot yesterday was Northfield in northeastern Motley County. The TTU West Texas Mesonet weather station just south of the community recorded a high of 104°F.

Tuesday’s high at the Lubbock Airport was 94°. That’s three degrees above the average but shy of the August 24th record of 101° (recorded in 1936).

In the days and nights ahead more of the same with just a tad less heat each successive afternoon.

Mostly fair and very warm tonight with lows from the mid-60s far west to mid-70s far east.

The sunshine continues tomorrow and Friday. Thursday’s temperatures will peak a degree or two below today, with Friday bringing another one to two degree drop. For Lubbock, that works out to a high around 93° tomorrow and 92° Friday.

In this heat, remember to stay hydrated, apply and re-apply sunscreen, and never leave any children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Not even for a moment. If you will be outdoors, know and watch for the signs of heat illness: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

Near average temperatures, for the end of August, return early next week. And so does a slight chance of rain.

