Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

South Plains heat relief slow to arrive

Summer heat continues. Practice heat safety.
Summer heat continues. Practice heat safety.(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s our area’s hottest weather since early August. There’s more heat today, with just a slight day-to-day easing heading into the weekend.

A near repeat of yesterday, today will be sunny with a slight breeze and a hot afternoon. A few clouds are likely from time to time. The southerly breeze will range from about 10 to 20 mph. Again, occasionally a little less, occasionally a little more.

Highs again will range from the low to mid-90s across the Caprock, to around 100 to 105 degrees in the eastern viewing area.

The viewing area hot spot yesterday was Northfield in northeastern Motley County. The TTU West Texas Mesonet weather station just south of the community recorded a high of 104°F.

Tuesday’s high at the Lubbock Airport was 94°. That’s three degrees above the average but shy of the August 24th record of 101° (recorded in 1936).

In the days and nights ahead more of the same with just a tad less heat each successive afternoon.

Mostly fair and very warm tonight with lows from the mid-60s far west to mid-70s far east.

The sunshine continues tomorrow and Friday. Thursday’s temperatures will peak a degree or two below today, with Friday bringing another one to two degree drop. For Lubbock, that works out to a high around 93° tomorrow and 92° Friday.

In this heat, remember to stay hydrated, apply and re-apply sunscreen, and never leave any children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Not even for a moment. If you will be outdoors, know and watch for the signs of heat illness: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

Near average temperatures, for the end of August, return early next week. And so does a slight chance of rain.

Keep up with the latest right here on our Weather Page. You can also keep up while on the go with our free KCBD Weather App for your mobile device. Search for it in your play/app store.

Have you entered our Daybreak Today Mug giveaway? Here’s the link: https://www.kcbd.com/2020/10/13/kcbd-daybreak-today-coffee-mug-giveaway/

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas town reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce $1.4 Billion in summer pandemic food benefits for Texas families
Timothy Garrett, 42, of Levelland
Levelland man charged in robbery accused of assaulting business owner

Latest News

Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather - Wed., August 25
KCBD Midday Weather Update
More heat for the South Plains
KCBD Midday Weather Update
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tues., August 24
KCBD News at 6 forecast 08/24/2021
KCBD News at 6 forecast 08/24/2021