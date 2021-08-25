State bill clarifies language in Texas Farm Animal Liability Act

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A state bill will clarify details in the Texas Farm Animal Liability act to now include liability protections for work ranches, employees, and updated signage requirements.

Many of the clarifications in HB365 are because the Texas Supreme Court said the act is not clear enough. Josh Winegarner with the Texas Cattle Feeders Association said the law has changed over the last decade to specifically include working ranches.

“So when it was originally passed, and not 95, it was really just for event spaces. It was amended in 2011 to include all of livestock, but a court case indicated that it wasn’t specific enough to provide the protection for some branches,” Winegarner said.

In addition, the liability act now includes employees or contracted employees.

“Without this type of liability protection, then it becomes too expensive even have those people on your premises. And it also would impact employee. So it provides some additional protection there,” Winegarner said.

Previously, signs were only required for farm animal professionals. Now, it extends to farm and ranch owners.

“The way that I read it, you could print off this sign, you know, just on your computer, and tape it up to certain locations, and you may just have to change it frequently, given our winds,” Winegarner said. “Until you’ve got a metal sign or something like that, and then you just have a sign company locally, make the sign using the exact wordage.”

Remember those signs need to be placed near the arena, corral or stable to get the statutes protections.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.