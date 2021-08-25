Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

State bill clarifies language in Texas Farm Animal Liability Act

animal
animal(animal)
By Camelia Juarez
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A state bill will clarify details in the Texas Farm Animal Liability act to now include liability protections for work ranches, employees, and updated signage requirements.

Many of the clarifications in HB365 are because the Texas Supreme Court said the act is not clear enough. Josh Winegarner with the Texas Cattle Feeders Association said the law has changed over the last decade to specifically include working ranches.

“So when it was originally passed, and not 95, it was really just for event spaces. It was amended in 2011 to include all of livestock, but a court case indicated that it wasn’t specific enough to provide the protection for some branches,” Winegarner said.

In addition, the liability act now includes employees or contracted employees.

“Without this type of liability protection, then it becomes too expensive even have those people on your premises. And it also would impact employee. So it provides some additional protection there,” Winegarner said.

Previously, signs were only required for farm animal professionals. Now, it extends to farm and ranch owners.

“The way that I read it, you could print off this sign, you know, just on your computer, and tape it up to certain locations, and you may just have to change it frequently, given our winds,” Winegarner said. “Until you’ve got a metal sign or something like that, and then you just have a sign company locally, make the sign using the exact wordage.”

Remember those signs need to be placed near the arena, corral or stable to get the statutes protections.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas town reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce $1.4 Billion in summer pandemic food benefits for Texas families
A crash near the South Loop and Quaker Ave. is causing traffic delays.
Quaker Ave. reopened at South Loop 289

Latest News

Deborah "Debbie" Sue Williamson was brutally murdered in Lubbock in 1975. She was 18.
KCBD Investigates: Private Investigators tackle 46-year-old Lubbock cold case murder
Cars in Downtown Lubbock.
City of Lubbock releases downtown parking survey to the public
According to the City of Lubbock, some advanced water meters in South Lubbock aren't...
Advanced meters blamed for water bill issues in South Lubbock neighborhood
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 317 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 317 new cases on Wednesday