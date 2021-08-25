Local Listings
Teen airlifted to Lubbock after fatal New Mexico crash

One person died, 4 injured in New Mexico crash.
One person died, 4 injured in New Mexico crash.
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - A teenager was airlifted to Lubbock after a crash near Roswell, NM on Tuesday morning.

New Mexico State Police say around 7 a.m., a 2021 Mazda CX-5 SUV, driven by a 30-year-old male from Midland was traveling south on US. 285, north of Roswell. For unknown reasons, the Mazda struck a guardrail, left the roadway and rolled. There were five people in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Two passengers, Alvino Villa, 20, of Midland and a 13-year-old were both ejected from the vehicle. Villa was killed in the crash and the 13-year-old was airlifted to Lubbock.

The driver, a 42-year-old female passenger from Texas and a 12-year-old child have unknown injuries. They were all taken to a hospital in Roswell.

State Police say the two passengers ejected from the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts.

Officials did not release where the teenager and other passengers were from in Texas.

